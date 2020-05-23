Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth JOHNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Eva (previously Widmer) JOHNS

Add a Memory
Ruth Eva (previously Widmer) JOHNS Notice
JOHNS, Ruth Eva (formerly Widmer). Passed over into the eternal care of our Heavenly Father on 19 May 2020, aged 80 years. Loving mother to Jocelyn Widmer (Hamilton), the late Peter Widmer, Glenda Herbert (Perth), and Gail Kershaw (Brisbane); Nana-Johns to Jessie Herbert (Christchurch), Toni Herbert (Perth); Grandmother of Brad Kershaw and Kate Kershaw (Brisbane). Many thanks to the medical and nursing staff of North Shore and Middlemore Hospitals for their care of Ruth. A service at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote - limited to 50 family and friends - will be held in celebration of Ruth's life on Thursday 28 May 2020; please call for time if planning to attend, or for live-streaming details if unable.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -