JOHNS, Ruth Eva (formerly Widmer). Passed over into the eternal care of our Heavenly Father on 19 May 2020, aged 80 years. Loving mother to Jocelyn Widmer (Hamilton), the late Peter Widmer, Glenda Herbert (Perth), and Gail Kershaw (Brisbane); Nana-Johns to Jessie Herbert (Christchurch), Toni Herbert (Perth); Grandmother of Brad Kershaw and Kate Kershaw (Brisbane). Many thanks to the medical and nursing staff of North Shore and Middlemore Hospitals for their care of Ruth. A service at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote - limited to 50 family and friends - will be held in celebration of Ruth's life on Thursday 28 May 2020; please call for time if planning to attend, or for live-streaming details if unable.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020