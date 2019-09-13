Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth HAYWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Elizabeth HAYWOOD

Add a Memory
Ruth Elizabeth HAYWOOD Notice
HAYWOOD, Ruth Elizabeth. It is with profound regret that notice is given of the death of Ruth Elizabeth Haywood. Passed away 8th September 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland aged 60. Ruth was the dearly loved wife of Grahame Medcalf. A Funeral Service for Ruth will be held in Nyon, Switzerland on 17th September and a Memorial Service will be held in New Zealand in the coming months. Details of the Memorial Service, and provision for donations, will be made in due course.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.