HAYWOOD, Ruth Elizabeth. It is with profound regret that notice is given of the death of Ruth Elizabeth Haywood. Passed away 8th September 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland aged 60. Ruth was the dearly loved wife of Grahame Medcalf. A Funeral Service for Ruth will be held in Nyon, Switzerland on 17th September and a Memorial Service will be held in New Zealand in the coming months. Details of the Memorial Service, and provision for donations, will be made in due course.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019