Ruth Elizabeth (Burmister) HARE

Ruth Elizabeth (Burmister) HARE Notice
HARE, Ruth Elizabeth (nee Burmister). Passed away peacefully on 25 May 2020 in her 91st year. Cherished wife of the late Ivan. Treasured mother and mother-in-law to Bruce and Cushla, Lance and Sharon. Nana and great nana to eleven. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday, May 30 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aged Concern. Messages may be sent to the Hare Family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020
