Ruth Clara QSM PHILBURN

Ruth Clara QSM PHILBURN Notice
PHILBURN, Ruth Clara QSM. On 5 July 2020 at St Andrew's Care Home, aged 100 years. Wife of the late Stan. Dearly loved mother and mother and law of Christine; Graham; Mary and Ron, Pam and David, Rena and Steve. Cherished grandmother of Antony, Blair; Hamish; Emma, James; Stuart, Alice, Belinda; Amelia, Sam Celeste. Great grandmother to Bree, Jazmine; Rhys, Camryn; Madeline, Daniel; Louise, Josh; Tyler, Jordon; Lyla, Bernie. According Ruth's wishes a private family service has been held. Correspondence to the Philburn family C/- PO Box 276 Hamilton. Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
