BELL, Ruth (nee Young). Our precious, beloved Mum, peacefully passed away on 18th April, 2020 at Evelyn Page Retirement Village, aged 92 years. Treasured wife of the late Robert Bell. Adored Mum and mother-in-law of Janice and Bob, and Robyn. Cherished Nan and great Nan to Carla, David and Jez and baby Harper, and Katie and Ollie. Forever in our hearts and at rest with her darling Bertie. A private family funeral will be held when circumstances allow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2020