HEYS, Ruth Barbara (nee King). 23 Sept 1928 - 2 Feb 2020. Ruth Barbara Heys, 91, passed peacefully at Greenwich Gardens Care Home. Ruth was dearly loved by many. Predeceased by husband Frank, sisters Nancy and Monica. Survived by brother Alan King and wife Lesley, daughters, Alison Taylor (John), Monica Moriyasu (Warren), and son David Heys; 7 grandsons, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held in March.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 9, 2020