OLIVER, Ruth Alice. Passed away peacefully on 24 March 2020 at Ranfurly Village Hospital, aged 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Dennis, Mother of Gareth and partner Jing, Sister of Phyllis, brother of the late Earle. Loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews.Thanks to the kind staff at Ranfurly. The family regret that due to current circumstances, a funeral service for Ruth cannot be held at this time and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
