TETHER, Russell (Russell). 30 August 1936 - 16 June 2019 of Paraparaumu Passed away peacefully after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Wendy for almost 60 years' marriage; leaves behind daughters Sandra, Susan, Christine, their husbands/partner Dave, Alistair, Brendan, and 6 grand-children. Will also be missed by sister Josie, nieces, nephews and special friends. An active participant of Rebus. The family extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Wellington Regional Hospital, Mary Potter Hospice and Kapiti Retirement Trust (Sevenoaks palliative care unit). In accordance with Russell's wishes, a private cremation will be held. Messages for the family can be sent to PO Box 1587, Paraparaumu Beach.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2019
