Russell Lindsay CARTER

Russell Lindsay CARTER Notice
CARTER, Russell Lindsay. On 14th September 2019 at Harbour Hospice Hibiscus, Russ passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Sue, loved dad of Daniel, Jaxon and George. Brother and uncle of Graham, Brenda and family, and the late Trevor; son of the late Nick and Isabel. Special son in law of Mary, Allan and Sandy. A service to celebrate Russ' life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on his birthday, Saturday 21st September 2019 at 1.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
