Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
Russell John COOPER

Russell John COOPER Notice
COOPER, Russell John. Passed away peacefully at home on 16 November 2019 aged 74. Beloved husband of the late June. Cherished partner of Sylvia and missed by brother Kelvin. Much loved father and father-in-law of Fleur and Mark, Justine and Kris, Bryce and Vicky. Treasured Granddad of Ada, Daniel, James, Benjamin, Madalyn, and Samantha. You'll never be forgotten. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Russell's life at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 22 November at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
