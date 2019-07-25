|
COLE, Russell John (John). Passed away on 23 July 2019 after a long battle. Now at home with Jesus. Treasured father of Samantha and Julie, and granddad to Saul, Shyla and Joshua. Will be sadly missed by Jackie. Many thanks to the staff at Arran Court Private Hospital for their loving care to John and all the family. A service for John will be held at the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 26 July 2019 at 12:30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019