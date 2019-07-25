Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell COLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell John (John) COLE

Add a Memory
Russell John (John) COLE Notice
COLE, Russell John (John). Passed away on 23 July 2019 after a long battle. Now at home with Jesus. Treasured father of Samantha and Julie, and granddad to Saul, Shyla and Joshua. Will be sadly missed by Jackie. Many thanks to the staff at Arran Court Private Hospital for their loving care to John and all the family. A service for John will be held at the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 26 July 2019 at 12:30 pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.