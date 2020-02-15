|
RINGLAND, Russell James, (Russ). Passed away at Waikato Public Hospital on Thursday, 13th February 2020. Much loved husband of the late Helen, loved father of Christopher and Logan. Granddad of Callum and Lucy. A Funeral Service for Russell will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Hamilton Road, Cambridge, on Thursday, the 20th of February 2020 at 11:00am followed by a private cremation. Donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Ringland Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020