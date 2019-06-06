Home

More Obituaries for Russell COOKSLEY
Russell Isaac (Russ) COOKSLEY

Russell Isaac (Russ) COOKSLEY Notice
COOKSLEY, Russell Isaac (Russ). On 2nd June 2019 suddenly while hunting near Waverley, aged 55 years young. Dearly loved husband of Doreen. Much loved Dad of Isaac and Toya. Loved Son of Agnes and the late Sage. A loved Brother of Teri (deceased), Sage JNR, Te Poa (deceased), Tupaia JNR. Much loved Uncle Russell of all his nieces and nephews. Loved Son-in-law of Janny & the late Andre. Loved Brother- in-law of Sylvia, Peter, John, Mike, and Roy. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Russ's life at the Oeo Marae, Surf Highway, Oeo, on Saturday 8th June 2019 at 1.00pm to be followed Interment at the Opunake Cemetery. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2019
