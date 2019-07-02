|
|
|
WATSON, Russell Ian. On the 29th June, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Andrea. Father of Aynslie, Megan and Gabrielle. Father-in-law of Geoff. Poppa of Oscar, Timothy and Benjamin. Special Russ of Hilary, Kenny and family (Canada). Brother of Lauren. We have so many happy memories. You will be forever in our hearts. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Malagan Institute of Medical Research (cancer research) www.malaghan.org.nz A service will be held at Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive, Orakei, Mission Bay on July 4th at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2019