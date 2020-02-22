|
|
|
MEDCALF, Russell Frederick (Bud). Born 18 December 1949. Passed suddenly at Beachlands on the 16th February 2020. Aged 70 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Pat. Cherished Grandad of Antoinette and Spencer, Courtney, Daniel and Anthony. Adored Great Granddad of Alex, Blaire, Erika, Damien and Haley. Brother to Bruce and Grahame. A service and celebration of Bud's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Wednesday the 26th February 2020 at 11.00am. To be followed by Interment at the Waikopua Cemetery, Waikopua Road, Whitford, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020