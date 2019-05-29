|
DENNE, Russell Frank. Peacefully passed away on May 27, 2019 at Windsor Care Christchurch, aged 74 years. Beloved husband of the late Joyce, father and father-in- law of Carolyn and Matt, and Stephen and Kathryn, grandfather of Sophie, Ethan; Andrew, and Rachel, son of the late Frank and Elizabeth, cherished brother, brother-in- law, uncle and a dear friend to many. "We loved him dearly and he will be greatly missed." A Funeral Service to celebrate Russell's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, June 5, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Avonhead Park Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
