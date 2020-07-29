|
SHEARER, Russell Clarence (Russell). Dearly loved brother of John and Anne, Stephen and Mere, Lynn and Frank, Laurie and Joy. Loved uncle of Robert, Jo and Jennifer; Hope and Jody; Darrin, Jason, Mark and Angie and their families. A man of the land - a true hunter and fisherman resting after a long and brave battle for wellness. We'll miss your sense of humour and ever-ready quips Russ, you made us laugh. Remembered with love always. We sincerely thank the medical staff of Tauranga, Whakatane and Waikato Hospitals and the St John Ambulance for all medical assistance given to Russell.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020