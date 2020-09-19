Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Russell Carl WEST Notice
WEST, Russell Carl. It is with sad regret that I had to say goodbye to the love of my life Russell Carl West, peacefully at home on Tuesday 15th September, at the young age of 60 years old. Russ you gave me a wonderful life and 3 wonderful sons, you were a wonderful Husband to me, best Dad to Luke, Grant and Karl, kindest father-in-law to Alex, Holly and Camila, much loved Grandpa to your precious grandchildren, Tyler, Mason, Chloe, Sofia and Olivia, loving son to Janice and Carl and step dad John as well as founder of Advanced Seals, You fought so hard to stay with us my Love, You are the bravest man I will ever know, we will be ok as you have made sure of that. I will make sure you are never forgotten Thank you for everything, time to fly babe, safe journey my love xxx Julie. A celebration of Russ' life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Sunday 27 September at 2pm. Due to the current restrictions please contact Russ' family if you wish to attend.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
