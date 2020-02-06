|
BIRKINSHAW, Russell. On 3 February 2020, at home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Pamela, loved father and father-in-law of Victoria, and Anita and Joe, much loved grandfather of Otto and Ivo and loved brother and brother- in-law of Robin and Heather. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 12 February at 12noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Russell's name to the Heart Foundation (heartfoundation.org.nz). Messages to the Birkinshaw family c/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 6, 2020