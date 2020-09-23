Home

Keith Logue & Sons
42 PARK AVENUE
COFFS HARBOUR, New South Wales 2450
02 6652 1999
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Coffs Harbour
Russell Anthony (Russ) HOLMES

Russell Anthony (Russ) HOLMES Notice
HOLMES, Russell Anthony (Russ). Suddenly on 15 September 2020 at Prince of Wales Hospital, Sydney aged 77 years. Most treasured youngest son of the late Sara and Jim, dearly loved brother of Sally (UK), Sharon (Auckland), Barry (Auckland), and brother in law to Jill (Auckland). Adored uncle of Tania and Suzie (UK), Peter (Perth), Russell and Shelley (Auckland), Dean (Dubai), Lisa (Manawatu), and their families. Formerly RNZAF, MOT, and Burns Philp, Pacific Islands. Now at Rest. A celebration of Russ's life will be held in Coffs Harbour on Thursday 24 September at 10am. All communications to the Holmes family c/- Keith Logue and Sons, Funeral Director, 42 Park Avenue, Coffs Harbour, NSW2450
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
