Russell SWAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Andrew SWAN

Russell Andrew SWAN Notice
SWAN, Russell Andrew. On September 24, 2020 aged 87. Loved second son of the late Andrew and Dorothy Swan of Levin. A beloved husband father and grandfather of his own wonderful family and friend of many. Treasured loved brother and brother-in- law of Barry (deceased), Michael (deceased), Alasdair and Denyse Swan, Heather and Leo Harper and Lynette and Joe Clapham. Loved uncle and honorary grandfather of all their families. He enriched our lives with his love and kindness. Messages c/- 71 Edmund St, Saint Heliers, Auckland. I.C. Mark Ltd Levin & Otaki
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 29, 2020
