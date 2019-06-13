|
|
|
MOA, Russell Allan. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 11th June 2019, in his 52nd year. Dearly loved son of Nickey and Rangimarie. Cherished and loved brother by his 11 siblings, and Tamariki, Matthew, Azaelea, Dean, Gay, Danika, Dakota and 7 mokopuna. Russell will be lying in state at Tensinga Place, Papakura until Friday morning 14th June 2019, from there whanau will proceed to O Haki Marae, Pawarenga where he will be laid to rest Saturday 15th June at 11am. You will be sadly missed. Rest in Peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2019
Read More