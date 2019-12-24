|
LOCK, Russell Alexander Robert. Born July 08, 1936. Passed away on December 12, 2019. After a battle fought with such strength and courage, Russell passed away at home with family by his side. Dearly loved and admired Dad of Sheree and Brendon, father-in-law of Steve. Devoted and cherished Poppa of Shaun, Karne, Adele, Taylor, Daniel, Trent and 6 great grandchildren. To live on in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die. As per Russell's wishes, a private family farewell has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019