Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Russell LOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Alexander Robert LOCK

Add a Memory
Russell Alexander Robert LOCK Notice
LOCK, Russell Alexander Robert. Born July 08, 1936. Passed away on December 12, 2019. After a battle fought with such strength and courage, Russell passed away at home with family by his side. Dearly loved and admired Dad of Sheree and Brendon, father-in-law of Steve. Devoted and cherished Poppa of Shaun, Karne, Adele, Taylor, Daniel, Trent and 6 great grandchildren. To live on in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die. As per Russell's wishes, a private family farewell has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -