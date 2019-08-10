Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Russ HILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russ HILTON

Add a Memory
Russ HILTON Notice
HILTON, Russ. Our father, family member and friend, Russell James Hilton, had a major upgrade in his living arrangements when he died last weekend. There will be a service held to celebrate his life and love at 11am, Wednesday 14 August 2019, at Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt. Everyone is welcome to come to the service as well as his burial, 3pm on the same day at Akatarawa cemetery. He loved much and is still loved much.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russ's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.