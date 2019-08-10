|
HILTON, Russ. Our father, family member and friend, Russell James Hilton, had a major upgrade in his living arrangements when he died last weekend. There will be a service held to celebrate his life and love at 11am, Wednesday 14 August 2019, at Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt. Everyone is welcome to come to the service as well as his burial, 3pm on the same day at Akatarawa cemetery. He loved much and is still loved much.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019