MOWLES, Rupert William (Roo). Born November 10th, 1937. Passed away peacefully on 7th December 2019 at Howick Baptist Hospital. Much loved husband of Anne, father of Kevin and Kath, father in law to Mark and Vikki and loving grandad fish to all five grandchildren and a great grand daughter. Rest in peace our beloved Roo Fish. A celebration of Rupert's life will be held on Friday 13th December 2019 at 2pm at Trinity Methodist Church, 474 Pakuranga Road. No flowers - all donations to Auckland Coastguard.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 9, 2019