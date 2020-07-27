Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hamilton Park Chapel
395 Morrinsville Road
Hamilton
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
64 Melva Street
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
64 Melva Street
Rukhi PARSOTAM Notice
PARSOTAM, Rukhi. Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Saturday 25th July 2020, aged 78 years. Loved wife of Parbhu. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Naresh and Sunita, Anita, and Surekha and Vallabh. Cherished and adored by her grandchildren, Priyanka, Arjun, Deena, Milan, Neena, Shayla, and Taijel. "We will always carry your memory in our hearts." Donations can be made to Heart Foundation in lieu of flowers. A service to celebrate Rukhi's life will be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Hamilton on Thursday 30 July 2020 at 11.00am Friends and family are welcome to pay their personal respects for the following two Saturdays from 1.00pm to 5.00pm at 64 Melva Street.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 27 to July 28, 2020
