Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
07-849 2139
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Simply Cremations Chapel
388 Wairere Drive
HAMILTON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruhia LOVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruhia Marama LOVE


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ruhia Marama LOVE Notice
LOVE, Ruhia Marama. 23 July 1948 - 10 October 2020 Passed away peacefully at Rhoda Read Rest Home, Morrinsville. Loved Daughter of the late Taylor Avarua Love and Ngawhakaheke Tuti Wetere. Mother to Susan and Harold Comer (Perth), Julie and Rob Jeffery (Gold Coast), Sean Skinner (Deceased).Nana to Louis, Laila and Lucas Comer, Lincoln and Emily Phuong, Levi Jeffery. Logan and Jessica Nangaiti - Skinner.Widow of predeceased husband Paul Skinner (1984) Her Late Husband Kenneth Shaw (Deceased) 14 November 2003. The whanau would like to acknowledge the care and attention Marama received from the Morrinsville Rhoda Read Staff. Funeral Service to be held at Simply Cremations Chapel on Monday 12 October at 2.00pm, 388 Wairere Drive, HAMILTON. Sincere Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruhia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -