LOVE, Ruhia Marama. 23 July 1948 - 10 October 2020 Passed away peacefully at Rhoda Read Rest Home, Morrinsville. Loved Daughter of the late Taylor Avarua Love and Ngawhakaheke Tuti Wetere. Mother to Susan and Harold Comer (Perth), Julie and Rob Jeffery (Gold Coast), Sean Skinner (Deceased).Nana to Louis, Laila and Lucas Comer, Lincoln and Emily Phuong, Levi Jeffery. Logan and Jessica Nangaiti - Skinner.Widow of predeceased husband Paul Skinner (1984) Her Late Husband Kenneth Shaw (Deceased) 14 November 2003. The whanau would like to acknowledge the care and attention Marama received from the Morrinsville Rhoda Read Staff. Funeral Service to be held at Simply Cremations Chapel on Monday 12 October at 2.00pm, 388 Wairere Drive, HAMILTON. Sincere Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020