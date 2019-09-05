|
SHEPHERD, Rugena Khaleel (nee Corban). On 3rd September 2019 peacefully after a short illness in her 99th year at home surrounded by family. Dearly beloved wife of the late Douglas Patrick Shepherd. Adored mother to Grahame, Shona and Karen. Mother in law to Evelyn and the late Peter McKechnie. Much loved nana of eight grandchildren and great nana to ten great-grandchildren. Loved by many more and too dearly loved to ever be forgotten. Special thanks to Dr Sheryl Howarth, Geneva Care (Trish, Nicky and Jenny) and Hospice. A service for Rugena will be held at St Michael and All Angels Church, 425 Great North Road Henderson on Monday 9th September 2019 at 11:00am followed by interment at the Waikumete Cemetery. All communications to 3 Devonshire Road, Unsworth Heights North Shore, Auckland
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2019