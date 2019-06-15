Home

Ruedi SCHUBAUER Notice
SCHUBAUER, Ruedi. With great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Ruedi at 5.50pm on Wednesday 12th June 2019. Beloved husband to Francie. Father and father-in-law to Dennis and Brooke, and Craig. Grandfather ("Grumps") to Jack and Liam. Brother and brother-in-law to Werni and Ursula, Graeme and Yvonne, Rex and Maureen and the entire Carrick clan. A funeral service for Ruedi will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance at www.stjohn.org.nz. Communications to the Schubauer family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
