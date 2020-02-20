|
MILLS, Ruby Mary (nee Stackpole). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 18 February 2020, aged 93. Much loved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Allan and the late Garry. Mother in-law of Tere. Nana of Sei, Nadine, Raymond, Fafo, Vinnie and Cindy. Nana Ruby of Faith, Maia, Lani, Penrhyn, Matthew, Jordyn and Garry. Loving sister of her late siblings Rita, Jack (twin to Ruby), Dorothy, Leo and Molly. A service to celebrate Ruby's life will be held in the Davis Chapel, 2a Udys Road, Pakuranga on Monday 24 February at 10.30am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2020