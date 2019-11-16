Home

Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
709 Pollen St
Thames , Waikato
07-868 6003
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St George the Martyr Anglican Church
600 Mackay Street
Thames
View Map
Ruby Agnes MORRISON Notice
MORRISON, Ruby Agnes. (W632622, Voluntary Aide, British Red Cross Society, WW2). At Tairua Aged Care on 14th November, 2019; in her 98th year. Cherished wife of the late Digger. Loved mother of Christine and the late Raymond Hoskin, Andrew and Peggy, Stephen and Tricia. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother of 8 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren, and dear friend of Ken. A Celebration of Ruby's life will be held at St George the Martyr Anglican Church, 600 Mackay Street, Thames, on Tuesday 19th November at 1:00pm, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Tairua Aged Care for their wonderful care and attention to Ruby.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
