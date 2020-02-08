Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Dilworth School senior campus
2 Erin Street
Epsom
View Map
Rt. Hon. Michael Kenneth ONZ AO MOORE


1949 - 2020
MOORE, Rt. Hon. Michael Kenneth ONZ, AO. Former New Zealand Prime Minister 28 January 1949 - 2 February 2020 Mike Moore - dearly loved husband of Yvonne and a cherished and respected brother, uncle, cousin and godfather of the Moore, Dereany and Goodall families and devoted friend to many, passed away at his home in Maraetai, Auckland on 2 February 2020. He was a son of the Far North, a Kawakawa boy who never lost touch with his roots and values. He was a man with a big heart who was kind, generous, caring, loving and who gave of himself 100 percent. He was a battler in his own life and a battler for others. An ordinary bloke who led an extraordinary life. He touched the hearts of so many people both in New Zealand and around the world. He will be fondly remembered for his wicked sense of humour, his generosity of spirit and his forward looking vision. His passing leaves an emptiness in all our hearts. The public funeral service will be held on Friday 14 February at 2pm at Dilworth School senior campus, 2 Erin Street, Epsom, Auckland. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Totara Hospice, 140 Charles Provost Drive, The Gardens, Auckland 2105.




Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
