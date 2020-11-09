Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
11:30 a.m.
St Andrews Anglican Church
Taupo
Royston Leonard (Roy) CROMPTON

Royston Leonard (Roy) CROMPTON Notice
CROMPTON, Royston Leonard (Roy). Passed away peacefully on the 6th November 2020 at Taupo Hospital. Much loved husband of Alison for 62 years. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Anne and Graeme Miller (Pukekohe), and Allan and Larnie Crompton (Taupo). Loved Grandad of Wayne, Catherine and Chris, Tammie and Patrick, Grace and Jesse. A celebration of Roy's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Taupo on Wednesday 11 November 2020 at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Taupo St. John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A private cremation will follow. Communications may be sent to: Crompton Family, P O BOX 751, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Service Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020
