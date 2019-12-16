Home

Roy William SLIGHT Notice
SLIGHT, Roy William. Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice, after a short illness, on Saturday 14 December 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Doreen. Loving father of Steven, Dawn and the late Linda. Cherished Grandad to Saffron, Pippin, Julia, Tiare, Maia, Kane, Ben and the late Haze. Special Great Grandad to Robbie, Lucy, Noah, Nathan, Isiah, Amelia and Chance. Words are few, Thoughts are deep, Memories are forever. The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 10.00 am. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Auckland Hospital and Mercy Hospice for their loving care of Roy over his last days.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
