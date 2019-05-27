|
|
|
EDWARDS, Roy William. Passed away on 24 May 2019 in Auckland aged 75 surrounded by his family. Father of Janine, Karen, Cheryl and Brent. Grandfather of Nikki, Lauren, Aysha, Ashlee, Lloyd, Ethan, Sophie and Blake. Thank you to the staff at Selwyn Village Point Chevalier for making his last days more comfortable. Messages c/- Dils Funeral Services Ltd, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland. A private family farewell is being held, followed by private cremation. Rest easy now Dad. No more suffering.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
Read More