CHISSELL, Roy William. Roy passed away peacefully at Pohlen Hospital on Sunday 2nd June 2019. Dearly loved husband of Mary for 62 years. Loved father and father in law of Ray and Yvonne , Annette and John, Lynley and Steve, Janene and Mike. Loved Poppa of Ben and Lauren, Jeremy, Jason and Matt and Emma . Great grandfather of three. Many thanks to Pohlen and their wonderful team for the care shown to Roy. Farewell service details to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
