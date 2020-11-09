|
MacDONALD, Roy Watson (Baldy). 15 February 1937 - 7 November 2020. Passed away at home. Loved and loving husband of Lois, respected and adored father and father- in-law of Sandra and Dave (Tairua), Andrea and Murray (Taupiri), Ashley and Linda (Tauranga). Cherished grandfather of 7 and great- grandfather of 5 girls. Stoic Hautapu Rugby supporter, he will be missed on the sidelines. A celebration of Roy's life will be held at the Hahei Community Hall, 52 Hahei Beach Road, Hahei, on Thursday 12th November, at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hahei Fire Brigade would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to: 54 Hahei Beach Road, RD1 Hahei 3591.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020