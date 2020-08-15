|
|
|
TOMS, Roy Stewart. Born January 14, 1952. Passed away on August 11, 2020. Toms Airways Flight RST773 made its final touchdown in AKL on the 11 August at 16:34 surrounded by his loved ones and friends. Dearly loved partner to Deb. Roy touched so many peoples' lives and he will be greatly missed by many. Due to the COVID restrictions, a service date to celebrate Roy's life will be advised. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roy Toms Memorial Young Eagles Donations via Givealittle.https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/roy-toms-memorial-young-eagles-donations
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020