Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy KEEGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Kenneth KEEGAN

Add a Memory
Roy Kenneth KEEGAN Notice
KEEGAN, Roy Kenneth. On August 1, 2019 at Auckland Hospital, aged 92 years. Loved son of the late Roy Herbert and Rose Jessie Keegan. Loved brother of the late Marjorie and Lindsay, Pat and the late Brian (UK). Loved uncle of Coral, Judith, Shirley and Tracy and their families. A service for Roy will be held at the All Saints Chapel Of Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 7 August at 1.30pm. All communications to the Keegan Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag 14902, Panmure would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.