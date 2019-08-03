|
KEEGAN, Roy Kenneth. On August 1, 2019 at Auckland Hospital, aged 92 years. Loved son of the late Roy Herbert and Rose Jessie Keegan. Loved brother of the late Marjorie and Lindsay, Pat and the late Brian (UK). Loved uncle of Coral, Judith, Shirley and Tracy and their families. A service for Roy will be held at the All Saints Chapel Of Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 7 August at 1.30pm. All communications to the Keegan Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag 14902, Panmure would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019