JOHNSON, Roy. Peacefully in his sleep on Friday, 10 May 2019 after a long illness battled with determination, grace and courage. Beloved husband of the late Pauline; much loved father of Vicki and the late Nicole; treasured Roy Boy to his grandchildren Jacob, Georgia, Caitlin, Holly and Penn, and special great grandad to Max; cherished big brother of Ken and Rachel, Graham and Sandra, Lynette and Peter; and loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Roy's life will be held at St George's Anglican Church, 19 Ranfurly Road, Epsom on Wednesday, 15 May at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation. Our love and gratitude to the wonderful staff at Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital for the care and kindness given to our precious man.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
