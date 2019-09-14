Home

WADE, Roy Henry. 18 July 1945 - 13 September 2019. Passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife Annette. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Alyssa, Louise and Barrie. Treasured Grandad of Sam, Hollie, Emma and Ashlee. A celebration of Roy's Life will be held at All Hallows Chapel, Southwell School, 220 Peachgrove Road, Hamilton on Wednesday 18 September at 1.00 p.m. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Correspondence to: The Wade Family, C/- P.O. Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
