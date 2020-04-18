|
ANDERSON, Roy Henry James. On Thursday 16 April 2020 Roy passed away peacefully in the arms of his family. In his 90th year. Roy was survived by Shirley, his loving wife of 65 years. His son Trevor and daughters Christine and Julie, son-in-laws Dave and Jim. His 5 grandchildren Stefan and Arna, Jessica, Stacey and Morgan. His 6 great grandchildren, Zalia, Mattheus, Elijah and Pieter, Austin and Harvey. A private cremation for Roy has been held. Communications to the Anderson family c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton. 3216. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020