Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Anne's Catholic Church
Russell Road
Manurewa
Roy Ernest HOGAN


1935 - 2020
Roy Ernest HOGAN Notice
HOGAN, Roy Ernest. Born July 17, 1935. Passed away on February 16, 2020. Peacefully after a short illness, with family by his side . Much loved Husband of Maureen Frances (Dwyer). Loving Father to Donna, Philip, Sharon, Joanne, Craig, and Suzanne. Adored Grandad of Carmen, Sarah, Jason, Shannon, Jamie, Alice, Juliet, and Great-Grandad to so many. Eldest Son of the late Elsie Devina (Hewitt) and Philip Ernest Hogan (Northcote). Roy, Dadda, Grandad, Great-Grandad may your soul now rest in peace. We will never forget that million dollar smile. A celebration of Roy's life will be held at St Anne's Catholic Church, Russell Road Manurewa on Friday 21 February at 11.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
