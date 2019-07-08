|
BOWDITCH, Roy Ernest. Passed peacefully in Rotorua on 6th July 2019. Loved husband of Molly for 64 years. Loved father of Mary and Mike, Jim and Teresa, and Andrew and Shelly. Cherished Granddad of Phillip and Alfonsina, Jennifer, Scott, Todd and Chloe, Brittany, and Jayden. Proud great grand father of Flynn. Special thanks to the compassionate and caring staff of Rotorua Hospital and Cantabria Rest Home. Roy's funeral will be held at 2pm, Wednesday 10th July, at Osborne's Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2019