Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy BOWDITCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Ernest BOWDITCH

Add a Memory
Roy Ernest BOWDITCH Notice
BOWDITCH, Roy Ernest. Passed peacefully in Rotorua on 6th July 2019. Loved husband of Molly for 64 years. Loved father of Mary and Mike, Jim and Teresa, and Andrew and Shelly. Cherished Granddad of Phillip and Alfonsina, Jennifer, Scott, Todd and Chloe, Brittany, and Jayden. Proud great grand father of Flynn. Special thanks to the compassionate and caring staff of Rotorua Hospital and Cantabria Rest Home. Roy's funeral will be held at 2pm, Wednesday 10th July, at Osborne's Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.