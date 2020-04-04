|
HESKINS, Roy Edward. Passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on Sunday 29th March 2020, aged 86 Years. Dearly loved husband of the late Beverley and former husband of the late Doreen. Loved father of Deborah Drew and the late Martin Heskins, grandad of Devon and Mason Drew and stepfather to Neil Luyk, Jane Dawson and families. Rest in Peace Dad. Roy was cremated on Thursday 2nd April 2020 at Auckland Crematorium. The family will consider a memorial service at a later date, post COVID 19 restrictions.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020