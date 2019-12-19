|
KENNEDY, Rowland James. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 18th. December 2019 at Waitakere Hospital, aged 83. Much loved and loving husband of Joy and the late Elvira. Dearly loved father and father in law of Christine and Russell, Robert and the late John. Treasured granddad of Joshua and Jennalyn, Stacey, Hannah and Connor, Ryan, Liam and Rhys and great granddad to his four lovely great grandchildren. Rest in peace Rowland you will be sadly missed and forever with us. No flowers by request. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation of New Zealand, P.0. Box 17160, Greenlane, Auckland would be greatly appreciated. A Requiem Mass will be held in the St Paul's Catholic Church, 162 Waimumu Road, Massey on Friday 20 December 2019 at 11.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 19, 2019