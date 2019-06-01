Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
More Obituaries for Rowland TURNER
TURNER, Rowland Homer (Rowly). Passed away peacefully 30th May at Amberwood Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of the late Beverley; loved brother to David. Loved Father of Linda, Karen, Lesley and Michael. Father in law to George, Ako and Michele. Loved Grandfather of Rebecca, Samantha, Callum, Sarah, Michael, Scott, Kelly, Luke, Joel, Hayley, Jessica and Daniel. Loved Great Grandfather of Toby, Alexis, Millie, Bella, Zoe, Olivia and Jai. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 4th June at 3:00pm in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Stroke Foundation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
