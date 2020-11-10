|
SOUTHCOMBE, Rowland Hector (Rowley). Born 21st July 1921. Passed away peacefully at St Johns Wood Resthome on 8th November 2020, in his 100th year. Loved husband of the late Bette. Darling Dad to Raewyn and Craig, Helen, Merv and Jacinta, Trish and Don, Mark and Katy. Loved and respected step-father to John, Martyn and Lynne. Precious poppa to his many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kevin and Susan. A celebration of Rowley's life will be held at Founder's chapel of Remembrance 117 Rickit Street Taupo on Thursday 12th November at 1pm. A huge thanks to the wonderful care Rowley received by the loving and compassionate staff at St Johns Wood Village and Resthome. Our very special thanks to Dr Katrina Whitfield and all at Taupo Health Centre Forever in our hearts, Rowley will be so dearly missed by us all. Taupo Funeral Service Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020