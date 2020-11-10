Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for Rowland SOUTHCOMBE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rowland Hector (Rowley) SOUTHCOMBE

Add a Memory
Rowland Hector (Rowley) SOUTHCOMBE Notice
SOUTHCOMBE, Rowland Hector (Rowley). Born 21st July 1921. Passed away peacefully at St Johns Wood Resthome on 8th November 2020, in his 100th year. Loved husband of the late Bette. Darling Dad to Raewyn and Craig, Helen, Merv and Jacinta, Trish and Don, Mark and Katy. Loved and respected step-father to John, Martyn and Lynne. Precious poppa to his many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kevin and Susan. A celebration of Rowley's life will be held at Founder's chapel of Remembrance 117 Rickit Street Taupo on Thursday 12th November at 1pm. A huge thanks to the wonderful care Rowley received by the loving and compassionate staff at St Johns Wood Village and Resthome. Our very special thanks to Dr Katrina Whitfield and all at Taupo Health Centre Forever in our hearts, Rowley will be so dearly missed by us all. Taupo Funeral Service Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rowland's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -