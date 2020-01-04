|
HARWOOD, Rowland Alfred. Reg No 330350 NZ Army. Passed away peacefully on the 31st of December 2019, at Middlemore Hospital, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband and mate of Cathy. Loved father of Layne and Jo- Ann. Father-in-law of Linda and Karl and Step-Dad to Craig and Debbie, Angela and Dave, Stephen and the Late David. Poppa to Alana, Luka, Georgia, Siobhan and Andrew. A celebration of Rowly's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Wednesday the 8th of January 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Totara Hospice South Auckland P.O. Box 75-560 Manurewa, Auckland 2243, would be much appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020