BROWN, Rowan Jack. Died suddenly aged 19, on Thursday 23 January 2020 doing what he loved and surrounded by his friends. Amazing son to Megan and Stan. Brother to Jordan, Caiden, Hannah and Steven. Much loved grandson of Noeline and partner of Tara. Adored by all his family and fabulous friends. Rest in peace waitoa. A service to celebrate Rowan's life will be held in The Rangitoto College Auditorium, 564 East Coast Rd, Mairangi Bay on Wednesday 29 January at 4.00 pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 28, 2020